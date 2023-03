Sri Lanka Police have arrested four foreign nationals who were in possession of 16 kilograms of ‘Kush’ cannabis.

The suspects were taken into custody in the areas of Habaraduwa, Heenatigala, Thalpe and Pitiduwa.

Aged between 21 and 46 years, the arrestees are scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile Habaraduwa Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.