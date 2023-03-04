Litro Gas to revise prices tomorrow?

Litro Gas to revise prices tomorrow?

March 4, 2023   05:52 pm

Litro Gas Lanka, one of the country’s two largest suppliers of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, has decided to revise the prices of its products tomorrow (March 04).

However, a conclusive decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

According to the company, even if there is a price revision, it would not happen in a substantial amount.

Meanwhile, the company says it expects to provide the benefit of the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee to the customers.

