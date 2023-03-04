Litro Gas to revise prices tomorrow?

Litro Gas Lanka, one of the country’s two largest suppliers of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, has decided to revise the prices of its products tomorrow (March 04).

However, a conclusive decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

According to the company, even if there is a price revision, it would not happen in a substantial amount.

Meanwhile, the company says it expects to provide the benefit of the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee to the customers.