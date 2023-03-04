India-Sri Lanka relations at their highest point - Deputy High Commissioner

Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Vinod K. Jacob says India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations are at their highest point and attributed deep-rooted people-to-people connection as the main reason for the same.

The envoy stated this attending the inauguration of the Medicare 2023 health care exhibition in Colombo on Friday (March 03).

In his speech, Mr Jacob made references to the following five specific developments that are central to the excellent bilateral relationship:

- First, the people and government of India extended support during Vaccine Maitri and with expedited issuance of medical visas, immediately after lifting of travel restrictions by Government of Sri Lanka.

- Second, substantial support was extended through the iconic Suwaseriya 1990 ambulance during Covid as well as through medical supplies in response to specific requests from hospitals in Kandy Hambantota and Jaffna.

- Third, on request from the Government of Sri Lanka the people and the Government of India extended economic, financial and humanitarian support worth USD 4 billion in 2022.

- Fourth, India has been supporting Sri Lanka at G20 meetings and also invited HE President Ranil Wickremesinghe to Voice of Global South Summit in January 2023 as a mark of solidarity.

- Fifth, drawing on the recent experiences, there exists considerable scope for deeper engagement in the health and wellbeing sectors as well as in traditional medical systems.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena who was the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony; Nimal Siripala de Silva, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Aviation; Sisira Jayakody, State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural & Ayurveda Hospitals Development and Community Health; former Ministers of Health namely Rajitha Senaratne and M.H.M Fowzie; President of Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) Senthil Thondaman; Secretaries Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva and Mr. S. Janaka Sri Chandragupta were present at this event.

A delegation comprising around 40 Indian companies in the healthcare sector including 25 hospitals has set up an ‘India Pavilion’ at Medicare 2023, which is being held during 3-5 March 2023.