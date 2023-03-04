Sabry reviews Indo-Lanka relations in bilateral meeting with Dr. Jaishankar

Sabry reviews Indo-Lanka relations in bilateral meeting with Dr. Jaishankar

March 4, 2023   08:35 pm

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met his Indian counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar at the Hyderbad House during his official visit to New Delhi, India.

Taking to Twitter, Sabry stated that he had a constructive bilateral meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs, during which they also reviewed the current status of the existing Indo – Lanka relations.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Siyambalapitiya vows to abide by SC order against withholding LG election funds

Siyambalapitiya vows to abide by SC order against withholding LG election funds

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.04

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.04

Sigiriya Aliya Resort & Spa introduces locally assembled E-bikes for sightseeing

Sigiriya Aliya Resort & Spa introduces locally assembled E-bikes for sightseeing

Donations needed for prosthetics for differently-abled child

Donations needed for prosthetics for differently-abled child

Former World Bank technical engineer murdered over property worth Rs. 200 million

Former World Bank technical engineer murdered over property worth Rs. 200 million

Virtual talks between IMF chief, President Ranil on Sri Lanka's situation

Virtual talks between IMF chief, President Ranil on Sri Lanka's situation