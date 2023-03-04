Sabry reviews Indo-Lanka relations in bilateral meeting with Dr. Jaishankar
March 4, 2023 08:35 pm
Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met his Indian counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar at the Hyderbad House during his official visit to New Delhi, India.
Taking to Twitter, Sabry stated that he had a constructive bilateral meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs, during which they also reviewed the current status of the existing Indo – Lanka relations.
