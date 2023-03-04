16th coal shipment to arrive tomorrow, uninterrupted coal supply assured until Sep.

March 4, 2023   09:35 pm

The Lanka Coal Company has assured that Sri Lanka will receive an uninterrupted supply of coal until September 2023, for the purpose of electricity generation.

The General Manager of the Lanka Coal Company, Namal Hewage , stated that stocks coal have been procured by way of new contracts signed in this regard.

Meanwhile, he further said that the 16th coal shipment is due to reach the island tomorrow (05 March).

