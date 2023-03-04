Cosmetics, hygienic products and pulses amongst seized contraband goods

Two dinghies carrying stocks of contraband goods were seized by the Sri Lanka Navy last evening (03 March) in the beach area of Mohoththuwaram, Kalpitiya.

The goods, which are believed to have been smuggled by sea, were seized by the Navy during an operation conducted by the SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, in the coastal waters of Mohoththuwaram.

Among the seized items were; 15 kg of dried sea cucumber, 01 kg of cardamom, 14 kg of dried cashew, 10 kg of rice, 248 kg of sugar, 100 kg of wheat flour, 03 kg of dried fish, 270 packs of coffee, 680 packs of cosmetic products and 2,930 soap bars, all of which have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake, along with the two dinghies, for further legal action.