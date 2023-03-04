Cosmetics, hygienic products and pulses amongst seized contraband goods

Cosmetics, hygienic products and pulses amongst seized contraband goods

March 4, 2023   10:13 pm

Two dinghies carrying stocks of contraband goods were seized by the Sri Lanka Navy last evening (03 March) in the beach area of Mohoththuwaram, Kalpitiya.

The goods, which are believed to have been smuggled by sea, were seized by the Navy during an operation conducted by the SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, in the coastal waters of Mohoththuwaram.

Among the seized items were; 15 kg of dried sea cucumber, 01 kg of cardamom, 14 kg of dried cashew, 10 kg of rice, 248 kg of sugar, 100 kg of wheat flour, 03 kg of dried fish, 270 packs of coffee, 680 packs of cosmetic products and 2,930 soap bars, all of which have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake, along with the two dinghies, for further legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Siyambalapitiya vows to abide by SC order against withholding LG election funds

Siyambalapitiya vows to abide by SC order against withholding LG election funds

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.04

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.04

Sigiriya Aliya Resort & Spa introduces locally assembled E-bikes for sightseeing

Sigiriya Aliya Resort & Spa introduces locally assembled E-bikes for sightseeing

Donations needed for prosthetics for differently-abled child

Donations needed for prosthetics for differently-abled child

Former World Bank technical engineer murdered over property worth Rs. 200 million

Former World Bank technical engineer murdered over property worth Rs. 200 million