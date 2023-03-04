Harsha claims IMF bailout necessary, but insufficient for growth

Harsha claims IMF bailout necessary, but insufficient for growth

March 4, 2023   10:14 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harsha de Silva has stated that although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout Sri Lanka currently awaits is necessary, it is not, in fact, sufficient for the growth of the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Harsha warned that Sri Lanka’s current challenge is to create growth, adding that the number of jobs lost will also likely increase amidst the deteriorating demand.

He further emphasised that in order to create the growth needed, Sri Lanka needs to ‘breakdown walls and build bridges to the world’, as ‘internally driven non-tradable growth’ will no longer suffice.

Commenting on certain remarks made by politicians at recent political rallies in this regard, the SJB MP said “promises made by certain groups at political rallies of creating growth without reforms is pure conjecture that a homegrown solution exists without the IMF is only an attempt to fool the people”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Siyambalapitiya vows to abide by SC order against withholding LG election funds

Siyambalapitiya vows to abide by SC order against withholding LG election funds

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.04

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.04

Sigiriya Aliya Resort & Spa introduces locally assembled E-bikes for sightseeing

Sigiriya Aliya Resort & Spa introduces locally assembled E-bikes for sightseeing

Donations needed for prosthetics for differently-abled child

Donations needed for prosthetics for differently-abled child

Former World Bank technical engineer murdered over property worth Rs. 200 million

Former World Bank technical engineer murdered over property worth Rs. 200 million