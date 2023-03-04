Harsha claims IMF bailout necessary, but insufficient for growth

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harsha de Silva has stated that although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout Sri Lanka currently awaits is necessary, it is not, in fact, sufficient for the growth of the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Harsha warned that Sri Lanka’s current challenge is to create growth, adding that the number of jobs lost will also likely increase amidst the deteriorating demand.

He further emphasised that in order to create the growth needed, Sri Lanka needs to ‘breakdown walls and build bridges to the world’, as ‘internally driven non-tradable growth’ will no longer suffice.

Commenting on certain remarks made by politicians at recent political rallies in this regard, the SJB MP said “promises made by certain groups at political rallies of creating growth without reforms is pure conjecture that a homegrown solution exists without the IMF is only an attempt to fool the people”.