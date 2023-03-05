Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

March 5, 2023   07:54 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-Central province.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Treasury Secretary can be held in contempt of court if election funds withheld - AKD (English)

Treasury Secretary can be held in contempt of court if election funds withheld - AKD (English)

Treasury Secretary can be held in contempt of court if election funds withheld - AKD (English)

IMF commends CBSL's decision to raise policy interest rates, says it's appropriate (English)

IMF commends CBSL's decision to raise policy interest rates, says it's appropriate (English)

Sajith claims SJB shed light on President's lies about 2023 polls (English)

Sajith claims SJB shed light on President's lies about 2023 polls (English)

President on inspection tour of the LIOC's Lower Tank Farm in Trincomalee (English)

President on inspection tour of the LIOC's Lower Tank Farm in Trincomalee (English)

EC to convene special meeting on LG polls next week

EC to convene special meeting on LG polls next week

Trio confesses to 2018 murder of Former UN engineer over land worth Rs. 500 million

Trio confesses to 2018 murder of Former UN engineer over land worth Rs. 500 million

Mother pushes one-and-a-half-year old into pond

Mother pushes one-and-a-half-year old into pond

Sajith claims SJB shed light on Presidents lies about 2023 polls

Sajith claims SJB shed light on Presidents lies about 2023 polls