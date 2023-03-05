Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-Central province.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers