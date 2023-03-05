Principal arrested over sexual assault on female student in Balangoda

Principal arrested over sexual assault on female student in Balangoda

March 5, 2023   09:15 am

Police have arrested the principal of a school in the Pinnawala area of Balangoda over the charges of sexual harassment of a female student of the same school, the police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect has sexually assaulted an 11-year-old student, who was residing near his house, according to police.

Further, the police mentioned that the 11-year-old girl in question has been hospitalized for treatment, while the arrested suspect will be produced before Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today (March 05).

Balangoda Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

