IGP C.D. Wickramaratne to receive service extension?

The government has reportedly drawn it’s attention towards granting a service extension to IGP C.D. Wickremeratne.

However, it is further reported that a final decision has not been arrived at regarding the matter.

The current IGP C.D. Wickramaratne’s service period will end on March 20, 2023, and accordingly, he has handed over the documents required for his retirement recently.

However, certain parties in the government have stated that it is more suitable to grant him a service extension. Thus, a decision will be taken regarding the matter, in the next week.

Meanwhile, several names have been suggested for the post of IGP to be appointed, following the retirement of Mr. Wickremeratne.

The Senior DIGs Nilantha Jayawardene, Lalith Pathinayake, Deshabandu Tennakoon, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana have been nominated for the position so far.

Nevertheless, a three-cornered competition has reportedly arisen between three Senior DIGs for the position of IGP.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway to appoint Senior DIG Lalith Pathinayake as the second officer in the Police Department, as per the sources. In contrast, it will be an additional qualification for him to be appointed for the post of IGP.