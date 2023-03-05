CEB holds another discussion on its restructuring

March 5, 2023   11:17 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has taken measures to inform the higher management of the CEB regarding its restructuring programme, and to obtain their suggestions.

During a discussion regarding the matter, attention has been focused on the restructuring plans that can be carried out before the new bills are presented to the Parliament.

As its initial segment, the requirements related to the maintenance of separate accounts and activities in the allocated zones related to electricity distribution will be completed, while it has also been decided to expedite the audits required for human resource management, asset management and financial management, which are essential for restructuring.

In addition, it has been proposed to utilise technology as much as possible during the restructuring process, as well as to increase efficiency and reduce cost.

Meanwhile, the higher authorities have indicated to the Minister of Power and Energy that a general restructuring of the Ministry is essential.

The members of the CEB Restructuring Committee, the Chairman of the CEB, General Manager, Additional General Managers and the Chief Financial Manager have taken part in this discussion which was chaired by Kanchana Wijesekera, the Minister of Power and Energy.

