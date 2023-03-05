Appointment of new members for independent commissions further delayed

The appointment of new members for independent commissions will reportedly be delayed further.

It is stated that although the evaluation activities related to the applications were scheduled to be held within the last week, it will be further delayed since around 2,000 applications have been received so far.

In addition, some of the candidates have applied for several independent commissions, thereby causing the slowing down of the process.

The parliamentary sources mentioned that measures have been taken to shortlist the candidates separately due to the fact that some candidates have not met the required qualifications.

The selection of members has become complicated due to these conditions, as per the sources.