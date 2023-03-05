Appointment of new members for independent commissions further delayed

Appointment of new members for independent commissions further delayed

March 5, 2023   12:46 pm

The appointment of new members for independent commissions will reportedly be delayed further.

It is stated that although the evaluation activities related to the applications were scheduled to be held within the last week, it will be further delayed since around 2,000 applications have been received so far.

In addition, some of the candidates have applied for several independent commissions, thereby causing the slowing down of the process.

The parliamentary sources mentioned that measures have been taken to shortlist the candidates separately due to the fact that some candidates have not met the required qualifications.

The selection of members has become complicated due to these conditions, as per the sources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Treasury Secretary can be held in contempt of court if election funds withheld - AKD (English)

Treasury Secretary can be held in contempt of court if election funds withheld - AKD (English)

IMF commends CBSL's decision to raise policy interest rates, says it's appropriate (English)

IMF commends CBSL's decision to raise policy interest rates, says it's appropriate (English)

Sajith claims SJB shed light on President's lies about 2023 polls (English)

Sajith claims SJB shed light on President's lies about 2023 polls (English)

President on inspection tour of the LIOC's Lower Tank Farm in Trincomalee (English)

President on inspection tour of the LIOC's Lower Tank Farm in Trincomalee (English)

EC to convene special meeting on LG polls next week

EC to convene special meeting on LG polls next week

Trio confesses to 2018 murder of Former UN engineer over land worth Rs. 500 million

Trio confesses to 2018 murder of Former UN engineer over land worth Rs. 500 million

Mother pushes one-and-a-half-year old into pond

Mother pushes one-and-a-half-year old into pond