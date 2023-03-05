10 including women arrested with heroin in Kandy

Police have arrested 10 suspects including four women in possession of drugs during a special raid carried out in the Bogambara area of Kandy.

The police headquarters said that the suspects were arrested during a joint search operation conducted by the Kandy Police and Police K9 Division in the relevant area.

Police have seized 39 grams and 265 milligrams of heroin along with the suspects.

The arrested suspects include 06 males and 04 females. The male suspects are aged between 26 and 52, while the females are aged between 24 and 49, according to police.

They have been identified as the residents of the Heeressagala, Suduhumpola, Mahaiyawa, Kandy and Digana.

They will be produced before Kandy Magistrate’s Court today (March 05).

Kandy Police are conducting further investigations regarding the suspects.