14 injured after lorry topples down precipice

At least 14 individuals have been injured after a lorry toppled down a precipice near a tea factory in the Labukele area of Nuwara Eliya.

The accident had taken place while the lorry was transporting vegetables from a vegetable farm located in Labukele, police said.

The injured persons also include a group of labourers on their way to bring vegetables from the Nuwara Eliya Economic Center.

The officers of Kotmale Police have managed to hospitalize the injured individuals with the support of the local residents and 05 of them are said to be in critical condition, according to police.

Police said that 15 people have been travelling in the lorry at the time of the accident, and one of them had escaped by jumping out of the lorry when it overturned.

The accident had also been recorded on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby shop.