Police have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of a businessman who was travelling by a vehicle in the Pinwatta area in Panadura.

The 57-year-old identified as Sampath Kudagoda, a businessman residing in Kirillawala, was found dead in the driving seat of his Land Cruiser Prado on February 28.

Following extensive investigations, the shooter suspected to have committed the murder and the rider of the motorcycle in which they had arrived, have been arrested by the officers of the Kalutara Crimes Division in the Ginimellagaha area of Telikada police division this morning (March 05).

Police have also taken custody of a pistol-type firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting and 08 bullets, following the interrogations of the suspects. The motorcycle which was used in the shooting has been recovered after found abandoned in the Wadduwa area.

The arrested suspects have been identified as residents of Ginimellagaha and are aged 34 and 40 years, according to police.

Police have obtained detention orders to detain and interrogate the suspects for 48 hours after producing them before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the murder as well as how they came into possession of the firearm and the motorcycle, the police said.