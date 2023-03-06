Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

March 6, 2023   07:46 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kaluthara and Galle districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle may experience rough seas and surges due to increased wave period during the evening and night.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro decides not to increase domestic LP gas prices (English)

Litro decides not to increase domestic LP gas prices (English)

Litro decides not to increase domestic LP gas prices (English)

India ties most important in Sri Lanka's foreign policy - foreign minister (English)

India ties most important in Sri Lanka's foreign policy - foreign minister (English)

NPP requests election commission to set fresh date for LG election (English)

NPP requests election commission to set fresh date for LG election (English)

Sri Lanka remains open to discussions with UNHRC  Sri Lanka's UN envoy (English)

Sri Lanka remains open to discussions with UNHRC  Sri Lanka's UN envoy (English)

Litro decides not to increase LP gas prices for March due to Rupee's appreciation

Litro decides not to increase LP gas prices for March due to Rupee's appreciation

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.05

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.05

Association urges poultry farmers not to allow CAA officers to enter their farms

Association urges poultry farmers not to allow CAA officers to enter their farms

Govt accused being in a 'deep sleep' amidst agricultural crises

Govt accused being in a 'deep sleep' amidst agricultural crises