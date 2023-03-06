Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kaluthara and Galle districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle may experience rough seas and surges due to increased wave period during the evening and night.