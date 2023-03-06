Over 20 train journeys cancelled on a daily basis

March 6, 2023   12:44 pm

The operations of the “Udaya Dewi” train running from Colombo Fort to Batticaloa has been halted as a result of the prevailing shortage of locomotive engine drivers.

The Department of Railways revealed that the operations of the “Udaya Dewi” train was halted last Friday (March 03).

A shortage of drivers for long-distance trains has emerged with the retirement of several engine drivers and as a result, several night mail trains have reportedly been cancelled.

The operations of long-distance train services have become problematic due to the reluctance of the existing engine drivers to engage in long-distance services, according to the Department of Railways.

The Department further stated that over 20 train journeys are being cancelled daily due to the shortage of employees.

