Sarath Ekanayake appointed SLFPs Acting General Secretary

Sarath Ekanayake appointed SLFPs Acting General Secretary

March 6, 2023   03:38 pm

The Deputy General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and former Central Province Chief Minister, Sarath Ekanayake has been appointed as the Acting General Secretary of the party.

The Chairman of the SLFP, former President Maithripala Sirisena has made this appointment.

Ekanayake has been appointed as Acting General Secretary to the SLFP due to incumbent General Secretary of the party, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara traveling overseas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Today is Madin Full Moon Poya Day

Today is Madin Full Moon Poya Day

Today is Madin Full Moon Poya Day

Navy member and wife arrested for aiding wanted murder suspect

Navy member and wife arrested for aiding wanted murder suspect

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.06

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.06

Help sought to save the life of baby 'Shamel' suffering from genetic condition

Help sought to save the life of baby 'Shamel' suffering from genetic condition

Over 20 train journeys cancelled owing to shortage of drivers

Over 20 train journeys cancelled owing to shortage of drivers

EC to summon Treasury Secretary, IGP and Govt Printer for special discussion tomorrow

EC to summon Treasury Secretary, IGP and Govt Printer for special discussion tomorrow

Distribution of free diesel for paddy farmers in Polonnaruwa commences

Distribution of free diesel for paddy farmers in Polonnaruwa commences

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00