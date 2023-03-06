The Deputy General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and former Central Province Chief Minister, Sarath Ekanayake has been appointed as the Acting General Secretary of the party.

The Chairman of the SLFP, former President Maithripala Sirisena has made this appointment.

Ekanayake has been appointed as Acting General Secretary to the SLFP due to incumbent General Secretary of the party, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara traveling overseas.