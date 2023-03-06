Navy member and wife arrested for sheltering Booru Muna

Police have arrested a couple residing in the Bandaragama area for allegedly sheltering wanted murder suspect, notoriously known as “Booru Muna”, who is currently evading arrest in relation to 13 murders including the shooting and killing of a shop owner in Hanwella.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) stated that the arrested male suspect is an active serving member of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Wanted criminal “Booru Moona”, who is said to be involved in 13 murders including killing the owner of a shop in Hanwella on December 18, 2022, had arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on February 24 to board a flight to Dubai using a forged passport.

At that time, the suspect was arrested by the airport police, on account of receiving information from immigration officials.

Later, three Buddhist monks had arrived at the airport police station to inquire about “Booru Muna” who was under arrest, and in the meantime, the latter had managed to flee in a car.

However, at the time of his arrest, the suspect had confessed that after the murder of the shop owner in Hanwella, he was hiding in a house located on Malwatta Road in Millaniya, Bandaragama.

Accordingly, the police launched an investigation and it was revealed that the married couple living in the said house that had sheltered “Booru Muna” had also fled the area.

Later, the duo was arrested in Nuwara Eliya yesterday (March 05), following extensive investigations.

Police have uncovered that the 35-year-old arrested male suspect is actively serving in Sri Lanka Navy, and that he has not reported to duty following the relevant incident.

Earlier, two Buddhist monks and a Police Sergeant attached to airport police were arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the incident of “Booru Muna” escaping from police custody.