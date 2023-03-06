MRIA facilitates over 11,000 tourist arrivals in February

Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) has facilitated 11,926 international tourists in February 2023, says the Airport and Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. of Sri Lanka (AASL).

While Sri Lanka’s tourism industry has recorded 107,639 international tourist arrivals in the month of February 2023 with a growth of 11.5% compared to the month of February 2022, the MRIA has facilitated 11,926 international tourists in February.

This includes 6259 arrivals and 5667 departures with over 72 international aircraft movements.

Further, after 2021, the MRIA has facilitated the first flight of SCAT Airlines of Kazakhstan today (March 06) with 188 international tourists arriving in the country.

Altogether, 602 international tourists arrived in Sri Lanka through the exotic gateway on Monday, including Red Wings Airlines, a Russian regional leisure airline based in Moscow, which carried 414 international tourists onboard to the country, while 407 tourists departed on the same flight.

Meanwhile, the AASL had made all necessary arrangements to welcome the guests and facilitate smooth operations to process 1009 tourists.

If the trend continues, the year 2023 would be one of the best recovery years for Sri Lanka and tourism will support rebuilding the economy, the AASL added.