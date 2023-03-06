Viral disease spreading among cattle in Kilinochchi

Viral disease spreading among cattle in Kilinochchi

March 6, 2023   06:32 pm

Cattle farmers in Kilinochchi say that more than 30 cattle have died in the last few days due to a viral disease spreading among the cattle in the Kilinochchi District.

The farmers point out that initially, lumps began to appear on the skin of the cattle, and then continue to spread all over the animals’ bodies and then they burst and cause wounds, causing the deaths of some cattle.

The cattle farmers claim that over 300 cattle have been afflicted by the disease across the Kilinochchi District.

Meanwhile, milking the cows has also been halted temporarily in several areas including Karachchi, Kalmudai, Periyamadu and Ramanadapuram, owing to the situation.

However, the veterinary officers have mentioned to the farmers that Cowpox disease is gradually spreading within the district.

Furthermore, farmers allege that insufficient stocks of medicine required to treat the disease within veterinary offices have resulted in the situation escalating.

The dairy farmers also stressed that a large number of cows died in the Kilinochchi district due to the extremely cold weather condition that occurred last season, and yet the government has not taken steps to pay any compensation as promised.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Today is Madin Full Moon Poya Day

Today is Madin Full Moon Poya Day

Navy member and wife arrested for aiding wanted murder suspect

Navy member and wife arrested for aiding wanted murder suspect

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.06

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.06

Help sought to save the life of baby 'Shamel' suffering from genetic condition

Help sought to save the life of baby 'Shamel' suffering from genetic condition

Over 20 train journeys cancelled owing to shortage of drivers

Over 20 train journeys cancelled owing to shortage of drivers

EC to summon Treasury Secretary, IGP and Govt Printer for special discussion tomorrow

EC to summon Treasury Secretary, IGP and Govt Printer for special discussion tomorrow