Eight policemen and 2 civilians injured in clash at Weeraketiya

Eight police officers and two civilians have been injured during a clash which had broken out when residents at Attanayala in Weeraketiya had allegedly obstructed police from carrying out their duties.

A group of police officers had visited the area this evening (06) while due to a suspicion they had proceeded to search a group of people who were waiting by the road.

However, the said group of individuals had objected to the attempt to search them while this had led to an argument with the police officers before the incident had escalated into a brawl.

Police said that 06 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.