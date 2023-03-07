U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen has spoken with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in a phone call on Monday (06).

“During their meeting, Secretary Yellen expressed support for Sri Lanka’s steps towards an IMF-supported program to advance economic reform and achieve a strong and durable recovery.”

The Secretary welcomed Sri Lanka’s commitments to transparency and comparable treatment for all bilateral official and private creditors, a readout by the US Treasury Dept. said.