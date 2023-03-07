US Treasury Secretary expresses support to Sri Lankas IMF program

US Treasury Secretary expresses support to Sri Lankas IMF program

March 7, 2023   07:51 am

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen has spoken with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in a phone call on Monday (06). 

“During their meeting, Secretary Yellen expressed support for Sri Lanka’s steps towards an IMF-supported program to advance economic reform and achieve a strong and durable recovery.”  

The Secretary welcomed Sri Lanka’s commitments to transparency and comparable treatment for all bilateral official and private creditors, a readout by the US Treasury Dept. said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission to convene special meeting tomorrow on LG polls (English)

Election Commission to convene special meeting tomorrow on LG polls (English)

Election Commission to convene special meeting tomorrow on LG polls (English)

Govt is now compelled to hold the LG election - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Govt is now compelled to hold the LG election - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Claims of holding election after stabilizing the country are baseless - Tilvin Silva (English)

Claims of holding election after stabilizing the country are baseless - Tilvin Silva (English)

Election Commission must declare new date for LG polls after tomorrow's meeting - GL

Election Commission must declare new date for LG polls after tomorrow's meeting - GL

Sri Lanka's 6th Periodic Review under ICCPR to be held in Geneva (English)

Sri Lanka's 6th Periodic Review under ICCPR to be held in Geneva (English)

Private bus operators hint at possible fare revision in July

Private bus operators hint at possible fare revision in July

'Aragalaya' activists object to Sarath Fonseka's participation in non-partisan congress

'Aragalaya' activists object to Sarath Fonseka's participation in non-partisan congress

Railway Dept. and trade unions on reason for daily train cancellations

Railway Dept. and trade unions on reason for daily train cancellations