IUSF to stage protest rally in Colombo today

The Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) is planning to stage a massive demonstration in Colombo today (March 07).

According to the convenor of the federation Wasantha Mudalige, all members of the university students’ unions are expected to arrive in Colombo for the protest march.

The demonstration, based on seven demands, will kick off in Colombo Fort area. However, the IUSF convenor said they would decide on how to proceed with the protest march after all student activists arrive in Colombo.