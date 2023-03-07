Court order issued against planned IUSF protest march

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, taking into account a request made by the police, has issued an order against the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) protesters, ahead of the rally they are planning to stage in Colombo later today (March 07).

As per the court order, the IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and other student activists are barred from marching towards Galle Face Green, Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Finance Ministry premises and other nearby establishments through several roads in Colombo between 11.00 a.m. and 10.00 p.m. today (March 07).

The court order further prohibits them from inconveniencing the pedestrians or vehicular traffic, causing damages to public property during this time period.