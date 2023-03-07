Mayantha informs Speaker of his resignation as COPF chair

March 7, 2023   11:01 am

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mayantha Dissanayake has informed the Speaker of his resignation from his position as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

Speaking during this morning’s (07 March) Parliamentary session, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament that he had been informed of the relevant resignation in writing.

On 25 Febryary, Dissanayake informed SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Banadara of his decision to step down from the position just two days after his appointment.

Dissanayake was picked for the position by the parliament’s Committee of Selection on 23 February, although fellow lawmaker Harsha de Silva had been nominated for COPF chairmanship by the SJB.

The COPF also met the same day, under the chairmanship of MP Dissanayake.
Nevertheless, there was a rift in the main opposition as MP de Silva later cried foul over the new appointment. 

Taking issue with MP Dissanayake’s decision to accept the position, MP de Silva alleged that all government MPs in the Committee of Selection in the parliament endorsed this appointment, overruling his nomination.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe to deliver special statement on current state of economy

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe to deliver special statement on current state of economy

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe to deliver special statement on current state of economy

Election Commission to convene special meeting tomorrow on LG polls (English)

Election Commission to convene special meeting tomorrow on LG polls (English)

Govt is now compelled to hold the LG election - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Govt is now compelled to hold the LG election - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Claims of holding election after stabilizing the country are baseless - Tilvin Silva (English)

Claims of holding election after stabilizing the country are baseless - Tilvin Silva (English)

Election Commission must declare new date for LG polls after tomorrow's meeting - GL

Election Commission must declare new date for LG polls after tomorrow's meeting - GL

Sri Lanka's 6th Periodic Review under ICCPR to be held in Geneva (English)

Sri Lanka's 6th Periodic Review under ICCPR to be held in Geneva (English)

Private bus operators hint at possible fare revision in July

Private bus operators hint at possible fare revision in July

'Aragalaya' activists object to Sarath Fonseka's participation in non-partisan congress

'Aragalaya' activists object to Sarath Fonseka's participation in non-partisan congress