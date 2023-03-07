Mayantha informs Speaker of his resignation as COPF chair

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mayantha Dissanayake has informed the Speaker of his resignation from his position as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

Speaking during this morning’s (07 March) Parliamentary session, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament that he had been informed of the relevant resignation in writing.

On 25 Febryary, Dissanayake informed SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Banadara of his decision to step down from the position just two days after his appointment.

Dissanayake was picked for the position by the parliament’s Committee of Selection on 23 February, although fellow lawmaker Harsha de Silva had been nominated for COPF chairmanship by the SJB.

The COPF also met the same day, under the chairmanship of MP Dissanayake.

Nevertheless, there was a rift in the main opposition as MP de Silva later cried foul over the new appointment.

Taking issue with MP Dissanayake’s decision to accept the position, MP de Silva alleged that all government MPs in the Committee of Selection in the parliament endorsed this appointment, overruling his nomination.