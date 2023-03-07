Man shot at on his way to a court case

March 7, 2023   12:44 pm

A person has been shot at in Kotahena this morning (March 07).

Police stated that an unidentified individual, who arrived on a motorcycle, had opened fire at a person who was traveling in a three-wheeler to attend a court case.

However, the man targeted by the perpetrator has not sustained any gunshot wounds, according to police.

The suspect and the motive behind the shooting have not been uncovered so far, and Kotahena Police are carrying out investigations into the incident.

