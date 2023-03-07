Man kills wife and two kids in apparent murder-suicide

Man kills wife and two kids in apparent murder-suicide

March 7, 2023   01:06 pm

Police have found the bodies of two children and their parents inside a house in the Goodshed Road area in Vavuniya this morning (March 07).

Police suspect that the father (41) killed his two girls aged 09 and 03 years and also his wife (36), before committing suicide by hanging himself.

The bodies of the two children have been found lying on two chairs inside the house, while the body of the wife was found in a bedroom by police, following the information received by the residents of the area.

The magistrate’s magistrate’s inquest and the post-mortem examinations regarding the bodies will be carried out today (March 07), Ada Derana reporter said.

Vavuniya police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 
- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926
- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 
- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Efforts are being taken to ensure economic growth - President Ranil

Efforts are being taken to ensure economic growth - President Ranil

Efforts are being taken to ensure economic growth - President Ranil

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.07

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.07

Rohini Kavirathna responds to Susil Premajayantha's obscene remarks

Rohini Kavirathna responds to Susil Premajayantha's obscene remarks

Villager bites police officer's ears during clash in Weeraketiya

Villager bites police officer's ears during clash in Weeraketiya

China gives fresh assurances on restructuring Sri Lanka debt

China gives fresh assurances on restructuring Sri Lanka debt

Notorious underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' arrested in Madagascar

Notorious underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' arrested in Madagascar

Court issues order against planned IUSF protest in Colombo

Court issues order against planned IUSF protest in Colombo

Special meeting at Election Commission to decide on fresh date for LG polls

Special meeting at Election Commission to decide on fresh date for LG polls