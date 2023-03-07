Man kills wife and two kids in apparent murder-suicide

Police have found the bodies of two children and their parents inside a house in the Goodshed Road area in Vavuniya this morning (March 07).

Police suspect that the father (41) killed his two girls aged 09 and 03 years and also his wife (36), before committing suicide by hanging himself.

The bodies of the two children have been found lying on two chairs inside the house, while the body of the wife was found in a bedroom by police, following the information received by the residents of the area.

The magistrate’s magistrate’s inquest and the post-mortem examinations regarding the bodies will be carried out today (March 07), Ada Derana reporter said.

Vavuniya police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.