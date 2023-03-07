Heavy traffic on several roads in Colombo

March 7, 2023   03:56 pm

Traffic congestion is reported on several roads near Nelum Pokuna Theatre and Independence Square in Colombo today (March 07) due to the protest march.

The demonstration is organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) against the incumbent government.

The IUSF said its members are protesting against the incumbent Ranil-Rajapaksa government, the postponement of elections and the latest tax revision.

They are also urging the government to abolish the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the Executive Presidency, to bring down the skyrocketing prices of goods, to slash the taxes and to stop ‘hunting’ the student activists.

However, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, after considering a request made by the police, issued an order this morning barring the IUSF protesters including its convenor Wasantha Mudalige from marching towards the Galle Face Green area, Presidential Secretariat, President’s House and Finance Ministry premises through several roads.

The court order, which is effective from 11.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. today, further prohibits the protesters from inconveniencing the pedestrians or vehicular traffic, causing damages to public property during this time period.

