Russian national drowns in Beruwala

A Russian national who was sea bathing near the Moragalla Beach of Beruwala has drowned.

The 38-year-old had been staying at a tourist hotel in Moragalla, Beruwala and had drowned while bathing in the beach area behind the said hotel.

A lifeguard had acted immediately to attempt to rescue him and had rushed him to the Beruwala Hospital. However, the foreign national was pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.

Alutgama Police is conducting investigations regarding the incident.