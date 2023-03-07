CSEs ASPI gains nearly 200 points

CSEs ASPI gains nearly 200 points

March 7, 2023   05:25 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has increased by nearly 200 points during today’s (07 March) trading. 

Accordingly, the ASPI increased by 198.02 points (2.10%) to close at 9,642.94 after today’s trading. 

This is also the highest close of the index for the year so far, after starting 2023 on 8,489.66 points.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 showed an increase of 1.09%, after it gained 30.96 points to increase to 2,869.14 points at the close of trading. 

Today’s total turnover was recorded s Rs. 3.43 billion.

