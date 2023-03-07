Driving licenses to be issued for deaf community from this week

State Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna says the programme to issue driving licenses for the hearing-impaired community across the country will be initiated from this week.

Speaking in the parliament today (March 07), the State Minister pointed out that the pilot project launched to issue driving licenses for 50 hearing-impaired individuals ended this week successfully.

“Those 50 people had driven vehicles very successfully. No accidents have been reported.”

The State Minister also mentioned that accordingly, the programme will be implemented across the country, from this week.

Further, there was a restriction making it mandatory for the army soldiers, who have lost their legs to obtain a medical report every two years, and that the time period has now extended up to 04 years and 08 years, Alagiyawanna said.