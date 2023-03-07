Seven remanded over clash with police in Weeraketiya

March 7, 2023   07:33 pm

The seven civilians who were arrested after a clash broke out when residents at Attanayala in Weeraketiya had allegedly obstructed police from carrying out their duties have been remanded until 21 March.

The situation arose when a group of police officers had visited the area last evening (06 March), and had proceeded to search a group of people who were waiting by the road, due to suspicion.

However, the said group of individuals had objected to the attempt to search them, which later led to an argument with the police officers before the incident had escalated into a brawl. 

Eight police officers and two civilians were injured in the incident, while seven persons were arrested.

