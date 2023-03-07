Eight Sectoral Oversight Committees to meet for first time this week

Eight Sectoral Oversight Committees to meet for first time this week

March 7, 2023   10:24 pm

Eight Sectoral Oversight Committees (SOCs) are scheduled to meet for the first time on March 08 and 09, the Department of Communication of the Parliament says.

The chairpersons of these Sectoral Oversight Committees will be appointed during the respective first meetings.

The chairpersons of four committees are to be appointed from the ruling party while the chairpersons of the other four committees are to be selected from the opposition.

Recently, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the names of 17 Sectoral Oversight Committees to Parliament.

Accordingly, the following 8 committees are scheduled to meet on the aforementioned days:

On March 08, 2023 (Wednesday):

1. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Religious Affairs and Co-Existence
2. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Reconciliation and National Unity
3. Sectorial Oversight Committee on National Security
4. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Environment, Natural resources & Sustainable Development.

On March 09, 2023 (Thursday):

5. Sectorial Oversight Committee on International Relations
6. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Increasing Export of Goods & Services
7. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Alleviating the Impact of the Economic Crisis
8. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Energy & Transport

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

Tear gas fired at IUSF protesters in Colombo (English)

Tear gas fired at IUSF protesters in Colombo (English)

Seven arrested over clash with police in Weeraketiya remanded

Seven arrested over clash with police in Weeraketiya remanded

IUSF protest: Tense situation during student activists' run-in with police

IUSF protest: Tense situation during student activists' run-in with police

EC informs 'most suitable' date to hold LG polls (English)

EC informs 'most suitable' date to hold LG polls (English)

President assures economic growth despite adverse effects on public (English)

President assures economic growth despite adverse effects on public (English)

Multiple trade unions to engage in strike actions over next few days

Multiple trade unions to engage in strike actions over next few days

Doors open for party members who changed sides to rejoin SLFP - Duminda Dissanayake

Doors open for party members who changed sides to rejoin SLFP - Duminda Dissanayake