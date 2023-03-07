Eight Sectoral Oversight Committees to meet for first time this week

Eight Sectoral Oversight Committees (SOCs) are scheduled to meet for the first time on March 08 and 09, the Department of Communication of the Parliament says.

The chairpersons of these Sectoral Oversight Committees will be appointed during the respective first meetings.

The chairpersons of four committees are to be appointed from the ruling party while the chairpersons of the other four committees are to be selected from the opposition.

Recently, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the names of 17 Sectoral Oversight Committees to Parliament.

Accordingly, the following 8 committees are scheduled to meet on the aforementioned days:

On March 08, 2023 (Wednesday):

1. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Religious Affairs and Co-Existence

2. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Reconciliation and National Unity

3. Sectorial Oversight Committee on National Security

4. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Environment, Natural resources & Sustainable Development.

On March 09, 2023 (Thursday):

5. Sectorial Oversight Committee on International Relations

6. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Increasing Export of Goods & Services

7. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Alleviating the Impact of the Economic Crisis

8. Sectorial Oversight Committee on Energy & Transport