Spells of showers expected in several parts of the country

Several spells of showers are expected in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Matale district today (08 March), the Department of Meteorology reported.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may also occur at a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.

The general public have been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.