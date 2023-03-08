Spells of showers expected in several parts of the country

Spells of showers expected in several parts of the country

March 8, 2023   06:48 am

Several spells of showers are expected in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Matale district today (08 March), the Department of Meteorology reported.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may also occur at a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.

The general public have been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

Tear gas fired at IUSF protesters in Colombo (English)

Tear gas fired at IUSF protesters in Colombo (English)

Seven arrested over clash with police in Weeraketiya remanded

Seven arrested over clash with police in Weeraketiya remanded

IUSF protest: Tense situation during student activists' run-in with police

IUSF protest: Tense situation during student activists' run-in with police

EC informs 'most suitable' date to hold LG polls (English)

EC informs 'most suitable' date to hold LG polls (English)

President assures economic growth despite adverse effects on public (English)

President assures economic growth despite adverse effects on public (English)

Multiple trade unions to engage in strike actions over next few days

Multiple trade unions to engage in strike actions over next few days