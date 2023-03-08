Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets at the end of February 2023 stood at USD 2,217 million, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This indicates an increase of 4.5% from the official reserve asset figure of USD 2,121 million in January 2023.

However, the current official reserve assets include the swap facility from the People’s Bank of China, equivalent to around USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability.