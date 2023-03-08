President to meet trade union reps this week

March 8, 2023   11:43 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to meet with the representatives of trade unions on Friday (10 March) for further discussions.

Accordingly, representatives of all trade unions have been invited for the discussion due to be held at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussion is expected to focus on the concerns pertaining to the recent tax revisions.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) met with the Head of State yesterday (07 March), during which a consensus was reached that solutions would be provided for the existing issues within the profession, GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said.

Against this backdrop, however, the health sector is scheduled to launch a one-day strike today (08 March) , as a protest against the incumbent government.
This was confirmed by the President of the All Ceylon Health Trade Union Federation (ACHTUF), Samantha Koralearachchi.

