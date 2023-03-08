Youth injured in shooting at Wellampitiya

March 8, 2023   11:44 am

Two unidentified individuals, who came on a motorcycle, have opened fire at a person and escaped in the Kotuwila area of the Wellampitiya Police Division.

Police Media Division mentioned that the shooting had taken place last night (March 07).

The victim, who was injured in the shooting, has been admitted to Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

He has been identified as a 28-year-old resident of Wellampitiya.

Police suspect that the shooting was carried out using a T-56 firearm and that an expatriated person had orchestrated it.

Wellampitiya Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects.

