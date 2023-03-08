Five persons sentenced to death over 2014 murder

Five persons charged with murder were sentenced to death on orders of the Kegalle Provincial High Court this morning (08 March).

The relevant order was issued by Kegalle Provincial High Court Judge Jayaki de Alwis against five persons accused of murder over an incident that took place in 2014.

The five persons on death row had allegedly struck a man with a cement block during a party held at a residence in the Kahagalla area in Dewalagama, Kegalle on 03 July 2014.