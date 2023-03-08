Overseas travel ban on Mahinda Rajapaksa temporarily lifted

The foreign travel ban imposed on former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been temporarily lifted from 20 April until 30 April 2023.

Accordingly, the overseas travel ban imposed on the former President was temporarily lifted on orders of the Fort Magistrate’s Court this morning (08 March).

The travel ban was imposed after a motion was filed on 13 July, seeking an order prohibiting Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and several others from leaving the country.

The motion had been submitted in relation to a fundamental rights (FR) petition filed by the former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) Chandra Jayaratne, requesting that an investigation be ordered against the individuals responsible for the current economic crisis.