President waives off remaining Special Commodity Levy on imported dates

March 8, 2023   01:23 pm

The remaining balance of the Special Commodity Levy on imported dates has been waived off by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policies.

The decision was taken in view of the upcoming Ramadan festival, and will be effective from today (08 March), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the levy, set at Rs. 200 per kilogram, will be collected at a reduced rate of Rs. 1 per kilogram, with the remaining balance, waived off.

The waiver applies to dates received as gifts or donations, without any foreign exchange involved, from foreign governments, organizations, business entities, volunteer associations, and well-wishers on the recommendation of the Secretary of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs.

