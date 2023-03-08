Tear gas fired to disperse protesters near Colombo Uni.
File photo

March 8, 2023   01:46 pm

Student activists who are protesting on Reid Avenue near the University of Colombo have been tear-gassed by the police a short while ago.

Earlier, traffic congestion was reported along Reid Avenue from Thummulla Junction owing to the protest march organized by the students’ union of the Colombo University.

Meanwhile, a tense situation ensued near the Colombo University premises along Reid Avenue on Tuesday evening (March 07), as the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (USF). 

Abolishing the ‘Ranil-Rajapaksa’ government and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), holding the elections without delay, and scrapping the latest tax revision were among the many demands of the IUSF protesters.

