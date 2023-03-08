6 refugees held for attempting to escape to Sri Lanka illegally in Tamil Nadus Nagapattinam

March 8, 2023   01:58 pm

Six refugees have been arrested by ‘Q’ division officials of India for their alleged plan to illegally escape to Sri Lanka from Velankanni in Nagapattinam District of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Police said on Wednesday (March 08).

They were arrested from a hostel in Velankanni during a raid.

The arrested refugees were identified as Kanujan (34), Jenibarraj (23), Dinesh (18), Bhuvaneshwari (40), Dushyanthan (36), and Satheeswaran (32), they added.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they were planning to escape to Sri Lanka in an illegal powerboat owned by one Selvam of Poombuhar area of Mayiladuthurai district, Tamil Nadu.

It was revealed that they had left their camp for the last few days and had taken rooms at Velankanni.

They told the police that they had agreed to pay INR 1.7 million to Selvam to go to Sri Lanka.

Subsequently, the police confiscated INR 1.7 million that had been paid to escape in the illegal boat.

Nagaipattinam Q Division police are investigating the 6 refugees for further details.

Source – ANI
-Agencies

