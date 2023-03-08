National Fuel Pass to be topped up every Tuesday midnight

The National Fuel Pass (NFP) will be topped up at midnight every Tuesday effective from today (March 08), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Accordingly, all accounts have been topped up this morning, the lawmaker said taking to Twitter.

Earlier, the National Fuel Pass was topped up weekly, at midnight every Sunday.

Minister Wijesekera explained that the decision was taken in a bid to reduce the distribution cost incurred for operating the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) on weekends.

However, the weekly fuel quota provided at present will remain unchanged, he noted.