National Fuel Pass to be topped up every Tuesday midnight

National Fuel Pass to be topped up every Tuesday midnight

March 8, 2023   03:14 pm

The National Fuel Pass (NFP) will be topped up at midnight every Tuesday effective from today (March 08), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Accordingly, all accounts have been topped up this morning, the lawmaker said taking to Twitter.

Earlier, the National Fuel Pass was topped up weekly, at midnight every Sunday.

Minister Wijesekera explained that the decision was taken in a bid to reduce the distribution cost incurred for operating the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) on weekends.

However, the weekly fuel quota provided at present will remain unchanged, he noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

IMF board poised to approve USD 2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout on March 20 (English)

Tear gas fired at IUSF protesters in Colombo (English)

Tear gas fired at IUSF protesters in Colombo (English)

Seven arrested over clash with police in Weeraketiya remanded

Seven arrested over clash with police in Weeraketiya remanded

IUSF protest: Tense situation during student activists' run-in with police

IUSF protest: Tense situation during student activists' run-in with police

EC informs 'most suitable' date to hold LG polls (English)

EC informs 'most suitable' date to hold LG polls (English)

President assures economic growth despite adverse effects on public (English)

President assures economic growth despite adverse effects on public (English)

Multiple trade unions to engage in strike actions over next few days

Multiple trade unions to engage in strike actions over next few days

Doors open for party members who changed sides to rejoin SLFP - Duminda Dissanayake

Doors open for party members who changed sides to rejoin SLFP - Duminda Dissanayake