All-female crew operates SriLankan Airlines flight for Womens Day

March 8, 2023   03:38 pm

SriLankan Airlines announced that they celebrated the power of women on International Women’s Day which falls today (08 March), with an all-female crew aboard a flight to India.

Flight UL131 departed to Trichy, India this morning, staffed by  Captain Chamika Rupasinghe; First Officer Bimalee Jeewandara; Purser Roshani Dissanayake; Cabin Supervisor Upuli Warnakula; and Flight Attendants Lakmini Dissanayake, Jayakalani Kinson and Harshi Walpola Kankanamalage..


