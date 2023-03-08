SriLankan Airlines announced that they celebrated the power of women on International Women’s Day which falls today (08 March), with an all-female crew aboard a flight to India.

Flight UL131 departed to Trichy, India this morning, staffed by Captain Chamika Rupasinghe; First Officer Bimalee Jeewandara; Purser Roshani Dissanayake; Cabin Supervisor Upuli Warnakula; and Flight Attendants Lakmini Dissanayake, Jayakalani Kinson and Harshi Walpola Kankanamalage..



