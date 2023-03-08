President Ranil Wickremesinghe has recognized three women within the international forum as ‘integral’ parts in providing Sri Lanka with the required foreign assistance during its most unprecedented economic crises.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day celebration held at the Water’s Edge Hotel this morning (08 March), the Head of State acknowledged the efforts of India’s Minister of Finance – Nirmala Sitharaman, U.S. Secretary to the Treasury Janet Yellen and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in securing the funds and aid required by the island nation in its hour of need.

Commenting on the looming economic crisis Sri Lanka has been forced to face since 2022, Wickremesinghe acknowledged that while several persons have aided Sri Lanka’s road to recovery, three females have dominated this sector.

Commenting on each of them individually, Wickremeisnghe acknowledged Sitharaman’s efforts in providing the USD 3 billion loan to Sri Lanka in April last year following talks with the Indian Cabinet and Prime Minister.

“She talked to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet and took the decision to give Sri Lanka a loan of USD 3 billion. This was after we declared our country bankrupt. That was a brave step”, he said, emphasising that the consequences that the island nation would have had to face if the loan was not received at the time goes without saying.

The President also thanked U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen for taking the reins during discussions that were held with several countries, including the United States of America, on Sri Lanka’s economic situation.

He further acknowledged the personal commitment shown by the IMF’s Kristalina Georgievea towards Sri Lanka, and thanked her for having the relevant discussions with other countries, the World Bank and the Paris Club about Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring and the relief due to be received in this regard.

“Without these three women, we would be in a lot of trouble”, the President

stated.

Meanwhile, he also noted that Sri Lankan women are ahead of others in comparison to other countries in the region, adding that the island nation will take leadership in championing the rights of women within the Asian region.

He further assured that Sri Lanka is committed to working towards achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment in all areas.