Electricity tariff could possibly reduce in December - Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesejkara says the electricity tariff could possibly be reduced by the month of December this year.

Minister Wijesekara made this remark in response to a question raised by the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in the parliament today (March 08).

Commenting further, he also claimed that the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake is going to make an appearance in the Parliament through the National List.