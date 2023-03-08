Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near Kelaniya Uni.

Police has fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse a protest march organized by the students of the University of Kelaniya, a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter said.

The protest march has reportedly staged by the students demanding the release of Students’ Union President of Kelaniya University Kelum Mudannayake and student activist Harshana Dissanayake who are currently under remand custody.

The two students’ union activists were arrested on January 02, 2023 by Thalangama Police after they appeared before Thalangama Police. The arrests had been carried out over the charges of damaging public property during a protest near the Education Ministry on June 10, 2022.