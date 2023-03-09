Showers expected in several provinces and districts

March 9, 2023   07:20 am

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

