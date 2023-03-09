Indian police foil six Sri Lankan refugees attempt to flee to New Zealand
Fishing vessel in which the Sri Lankan refugees were planning to travel to New Zealand.

Indian police foil six Sri Lankan refugees attempt to flee to New Zealand

March 9, 2023   09:13 am

The Q-Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday busted an alleged attempt by six Sri Lankan refugees from various camps in the State, to flee to New Zealand.

According to the police, Kenujan, 34, from the Kulathuvaipatti camp in Thoothukudi district, Jeniffer Raj, 23, Dinesh, 18 and Bhuvaneshwari, 40, all from the Kelavarapalli camp near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, Sathishwaran, 32, from the Gudimallur camp in Vellore district along with Dushyanthan, 36, who had entered India illegally, allegedly made an attempt to leave India for New Zealand.

The police said they suspect the attempt was spearheaded by Dushyanthan and Bhuvaneshwari, who promised four others a way out of India to New Zealand, by boat. The refugees had planned to purchase a boat from a boat owner in Poompuhar, in Mayiladuthurai district.

Dushyanthan had approached the boat owner by pretending to be a fisherman, and had arrived at a deal with him to purchase a boat for ₹36 lakh. He had paid an advance of ₹11 lakh in cash. All six of the refugees then came to Velankanni three days ago, and stayed at a lodge. Based on specific intelligence, the Q-Branch CID police and the Velankanni police conducted a raid at the lodge and arrested all six during the late hours of Tuesday.

The police also seized nearly ₹16,92,951 in cash from them. Police said they suspect that a few more persons were also involved in the attempt. A case will be registered against them after a thorough investigation, said the police.


Source: The Hindu

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.08

Dilith Jayaweera on the key role women have in managing the current crisis (english)

Dilith Jayaweera on the key role women have in managing the current crisis (english)

Patients left stranded as health sector trade unions launch strike action

Patients left stranded as health sector trade unions launch strike action

School children affected by tear gas fired at protesters in Colombo

School children affected by tear gas fired at protesters in Colombo

TV Derana celebrates International Women's Day with all-female presenters

TV Derana celebrates International Women's Day with all-female presenters

President acknowledges integral role played by three females in Sri Lankas road to recovery

President acknowledges integral role played by three females in Sri Lankas road to recovery

National Fuel Pass to be topped up every Tuesday midnight - Minister

National Fuel Pass to be topped up every Tuesday midnight - Minister

Trade Minister responds to accusations over imported eggs in Parliament

Trade Minister responds to accusations over imported eggs in Parliament